Flames roar through vehicle

BX-Swan Lake firefighters douse a vehicle blaze at Black Rock Road and Francis Street Thursday.

A car went up in smoke in the BX Thursday evening.

BX-Swan Lake firefighters were called to Black Rock Road and Francis Street at about 6:45 p.m.

“The driver came around the corner and saw smoke, so he pulled over and lifted up the hood,” said Bill Wacey, fire chief.

“The power steering was smoking heavy and burst into flames.”

Firefighters arrived on scene fairly soon after the initial call-out.

“The front end was fully engulfed,” said Wacey.

The fire didn’t pose a risk to any adjacent homes and the cause is considered mechanical.