Vernon museum fire under investigation

The cause of a fire outside of the Greater Vernon Museum is under investigation.

Firefighters received reports of smoke at 2:28 a.m. Friday.

"There were flames behind the building," said Jack Blair, deputy chief.

Upon investigation, it was determined the fire had started in an area where materials were being stored for roof work on the building.

"There doesn't appear to be damage to the building but there is damage to rolls of tar paper and a port-a-potty," said Blair.

Investigators are on scene Friday morning to try and determine the cause, and Blair says it's too early to say if the blaze is suspicious.

"It started at 2:30 a.m. so it's a funny time but it's difficult to say yet," he said.