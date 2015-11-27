  • Connect with Us

News

Vernon officials address anxiety over assaults

Vernon politicians met with the RCMP Friday to discuss assaults and other criminal activities. - Morning star file photo
Vernon politicians met with the RCMP Friday to discuss assaults and other criminal activities.
— image credit: Morning star file photo
  • by  Richard Rolke - Vernon Morning Star
  • posted Sep 9, 2016 at 11:00 AM

Vernon residents are being assured it’s safe to walk the streets.

Council met with the RCMP Friday to discuss two recent assaults and the perception among some residents that violence has increased.

“It’s a safe community and I have faith in the police that they are doing their job,” said Coun. Scott Anderson.

“The vast majority of Vernonites have never run into any crime. The unfortunate thing is a couple of incidents increases the perception that crime is rampant when they are isolated incidents.”

Anderson insists the city and the police will continue to take the issue of safety seriously.

“Vernon is a safe community and I don’t want people to think it’s not. Vernon has crime like everywhere else,” he said.

Mayor Akbal Mund says Friday’s session with the RCMP provided considerable information about the force’s procedures.

“We are a comparatively safe community and the RCMP work hard to keep us safe,” said Mund.

Mund partially blames public perceptions about violence on Facebook and Twitter.

“Social media creates a picture of hysteria when you don’t know the facts about incidents in the community,” he said.

“Vernon is unsafe to what? Would you rather live in Surrey or Vancouver?”

 

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event