News

Police respond to pedestrian accident

— image credit: Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star
  • by  Lisa VanderVelde - Vernon Morning Star
  • posted Sep 9, 2016 at 1:00 PM

RCMP and Vernon Fire Rescue are called to the intersection of 25th Avenue and 43rd Street for an accident involving a pedestrian Friday morning. More information as it becomes available.

