Lake Country accepts new fee policy

New development cost charges are moving ahead in Lake Country.
  • by  Staff Writer - Vernon Morning Star
  • posted Sep 10, 2016 at 7:00 AM

The District of Lake Country has adopted a new development cost charge bylaw.

DCCs are used to finance the costs to provide road, drainage, water and sewer services for the projected growth in population. They are collected from land developers.

“The district has experienced significant growth since last updating the DCC bylaw in 2005 and has fallen behind municipalities in the region,” said Mark Koch, director of community services.

“Since 2005, construction and land costs have also increased significantly, creating upward pressure on the district’s capital budget.”

Despite the increase, the proposed Koch says the development cost charges in Lake Country will remain lower than many cities in the region and overall municipal fees paid by developers will remain competitive with similar municipalities.

“DCCs shift financial responsibility for providing capital costs from the general tax base to the developers of new growth requiring the infrastructure,” he said.

 

