Funding options pursued for 55+ Games

Some officials want businesses to help pay for the 55+ BC Games

Possible funding sources are being sought for a major sports event.

The Greater Vernon Advisory Committee will ask the City of Vernon’s tourism committee if it has funded to cover costs for the 2017 55+ BC Games.

“We want an opportunity to look at budgets from various groups,” said director Mike Macnabb.

Organizers have asked GVAC to have fields at early-season conditions when athletes participate in the 26-sport Games in September 2017.

GVAC is also appointing a representative to the city’s tourism committee to focus on culture.

“Often the cultural community doesn’t feel represented in tourism and they want to be on the radar,” said Juliette Cunningham, GVAC chairperson.

Licenses may flip

The Greater Vernon Advisory Committee is investigating if it should abandon a water source.

It’s been suggested a license on Coldstream Creek be switched to Kalamalka Lake.

“We no longer use that (creek) supply,” said Dale McTaggart, general manager of engineering.