  • Connect with Us

News

Child airlifted to Vancouver hospital following Vernon pedestrian accident

RCMP and Vernon Fire Rescue are called to the intersection of 25th Avenue and 43rd Street for an accident involving pedestrians – including small children – Friday morning. - Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star
RCMP and Vernon Fire Rescue are called to the intersection of 25th Avenue and 43rd Street for an accident involving pedestrians – including small children – Friday morning.
— image credit: Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star
  • by  Staff Writer - Vernon Morning Star
  • posted Sep 9, 2016 at 3:00 PM

Three children and a daycare worker were injured after being struck by a vehicle.

On Friday at about 9:50 a.m., RCMP received a report of a woman and three small children in a stroller coming into contact with a vehicle at 43rd Street and 25th Avenue.

“Investigators are able to confirm that a blue 2012 Ford Focus, driven by a 22-year-old man, was making a right-hand turn at low speed,” said Cpl. Dan Moskaluk.

“As the man turned right, he collided with the group who had begun to cross the intersection area.”

The women and children were transported to hospital. One of the children was airlifted to hospital in Vancouver. One child had mild scrapes and bruises, and the other was not injured. The daycare worker suffered a leg injury.

“Investigators are continuing their investigation and have spoken to some witnesses,” said Moskaluk.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-545-7171.

 

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event