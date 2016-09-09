- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
News
Kal Tire Place gets clean bill of health
It's all systems go at Vernon's Kal Tire Place after flooding shut down the facility for nearly a week.
Kal Tire Place has been given the all-clear after environmental tests determined that the facility was clear of bacteria following flooding and sewer backup last weekend.
Swab samples collected from the arena did not identify any fecal coliforms or e. coli bacteria, indicating successful remediation.
User groups are being informed of the results and Kal Tire Place will be open for the Vernon Vipers' B.C. Hockey League home opener Saturday evening.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.