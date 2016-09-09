Kal Tire Place gets clean bill of health

It's all systems go at Vernon's Kal Tire Place after flooding shut down the facility for nearly a week.

Kal Tire Place has been given the all-clear after environmental tests determined that the facility was clear of bacteria following flooding and sewer backup last weekend.

Swab samples collected from the arena did not identify any fecal coliforms or e. coli bacteria, indicating successful remediation.

User groups are being informed of the results and Kal Tire Place will be open for the Vernon Vipers' B.C. Hockey League home opener Saturday evening.