Movie shooting in downtown Vernon Monday

Vancouver-based Sepia Films will be shooting a movie scene on 30th Avenue in Vernon Monday from 2:30 to 7 p.m.

Sepia Films, a Canadian production company based in Vancouver, will be filming one scene for a movie on 30th Avenue, between 29th and 30th Streets on Monday from 2:30 to 7:00 p.m.

The street will remain open to vehicles, pedestrians and the public for parking except for two parking stalls in front of Pooh’s & Beans Sweet Shop.

Sepia film crews are notifying all businesses in the area.



