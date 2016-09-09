- Home
News
Movie shooting in downtown Vernon Monday
Vancouver-based Sepia Films will be shooting a movie scene on 30th Avenue in Vernon Monday from 2:30 to 7 p.m.
Sepia Films, a Canadian production company based in Vancouver, will be filming one scene for a movie on 30th Avenue, between 29th and 30th Streets on Monday from 2:30 to 7:00 p.m.
The street will remain open to vehicles, pedestrians and the public for parking except for two parking stalls in front of Pooh’s & Beans Sweet Shop.
Sepia film crews are notifying all businesses in the area.
