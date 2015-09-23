Showcasing local artists in Lake Country

The 23rd annual Art Walk celebration in Lake Country will be drawing large crowds of art lovers all weekend.

Artists who specialize in painting, ceramics, photography and fibre art are on hand this weekend on Lake Country to participate in the 23rd annual Art Walk celebration.

The event brings together artists from across the valley to showcase their works along with featuring live entertainment and a variety of concession food options.

The Art Walk is centred around George Elliot Secondary school on Bottom Wood Lake Road in Winfield, one block east of Highway 97.

Art Walk organizers picked up on the participation of the Rail To Trail fundraising effort this year to an "off the rail" theme to this year's event, opening the door to innovative approaches to art making.

Art Walk continues today until 5 p.m. and will run Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.