Sewer planning moves ahead for Swan Lake corridor

Protection of Swan Lake is the focus of regional efforts.

There appears to be more evidence that a sewer system is needed to protect Swan Lake.

The Electoral Area Advisory Committee has received water quality tests as part of the Swan Lake land use and water quality assessment.

“In all cases but one, there were exceedances in all standards,” said director Bob Fleming.

“We are seeing the effect of road salting, salt storage and agricultural and human influences. The report also indicates septic systems that aren’t functioning.”

Sampling was done in ditches, streams and along the foreshore of the lake.

Back in July, officials received preliminary water quality tests. Those findings suggested elevated ammonia levels, specifically at two locations at the southeast end of the lake, and elevated sulfate concentrations along the east, north and southwest shores.

Water quality testing is being done as part of plans by the Regional District of North Okanagan, Spallumcheen and the Okanagan Indian Band to investigate a sewer treatment system for the Swan Lake corridor.

Along with environmental protection, a sewer system would allow the area to be developed.

The partners will meet Sept. 16 to discuss the matter, and the next step could be seeking grants for detailed work.

“There would be a more careful costing and a review of what size facility is required. We would look at what we would do with the treated water,” said Fleming.

If the process proceeds, federal-provincial funding could be pursued in early 2017 to construct the facility.

“The feds are looking at water and waste water projects (for grants) and we want to be ready to apply,” said Fleming.