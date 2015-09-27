Program targets invasive species in the North Okanagan

The common tansy is among the invasive plant species found in the North Okanagan.

A $1.16 million Job Creation Partnerships project is putting people to work weeding out invasive plants and species in five communities.

The Invasive Species Skills Development Program is now underway in the Vernon, Kamloops, 100 Mile House, Revelstoke and Williams Lake regions. The 15 participants will survey and remediate invasive species populations, and also work to raise public awareness of the issue.

“Invasive species brought to our province are a threat to the environment,” said Eric Foster, Vernon-Monashee MLA.

“We will have a lot more knowledge of the challenges facing our area with regards to invasive species once this project is complete.”

The three-person team assigned to each of these five communities will focus on the invasive species present in that specific area, gaining skills in conducting field inventories, surveying, plant identification, data recording, data management and communications.

The program is a partnership between the provincial government and the Invasive Species Council of B.C.