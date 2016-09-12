Keith Urban heats up Kelowna

Country rock star Keith Urban turned up the heat for thousands of fans Sunday night in Kelowna.

The four-time Grammy Award winner rocked the stage during his Ripcord tour and put on a fun, flashy show for the approximately 5,000 fans who were lucky enough to get tickets.

"Had a great night tonight, excellent, excellent," Urban said in a Twitter video from his tour bus Sunday evening after leaving Kelowna and heading to Prince George. "Thank you everybody for coming out."

Opening for Urban were fellow country stars Dallas Smith (former Default lead singer whose shift to country has produced hits such as Tippin' Point and Cheap Seats) and Maren Morris (young American songwriter known best for My Church and 80s Mercedes). The two openers each put on an equally energetic and entertaining performance.

But Urban cranked up the power bill at Prospera with an impressive light and video show, paired with his own naturally fun, loving personality.

Hits from his latest album, Ripcord, include John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16 and Break on Me. He also shared a host of other hits including Stupid Boy, You Look Good In My Shirt and Raise 'Em Up.

