Vernon parking spaces turned into parks

Temporary parks will be taking root in downtown Vernon.

On Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Downtown Vernon Association will transform 17 metered parking stalls into areas of open space.

“Park(ing) Day started in 2005 in San Francisco with one single park installation and has since become a global event where thousands of metered spots are transformed,” said Hailey Rilkoff, DVA events co-ordinator.

“The day is all about drawing attention to the need for more urban open space and to rethink the way streets are used.”

Thirteen groups will temporarily lease downtown parking spots throughout the core to host a park. People will be able to play games, participate in interactive stories, lounge and visit.

“These temporary installations encourage conversation between strangers sitting beside one another and organizations can use them to draw attention to issues that are close to the public including cycling and sustainability,” said Rilkoff.

“Although its temporary and the installations will be rolled up and put away at the end of the day we hope that it inspires citizens to think about redefining space.”