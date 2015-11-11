Vernon targets funds for major celebrations

Vernon is preparing for Canada's 150th birthday in 2017, as well as the city's 125th anniversary.

Vernon is ready to party.

City council voted Monday to spend $10,000 on Canada's 150th birthday celebrations in 2017 as well as Vernon's 125th anniversary of incorporation.

"I want to see us do something," said Coun. Catherine Lord.

The $10,000 for the 150th celebration will be in addition to the annual grant for Canada Day festivities.

"I really want local organizations to apply for funding," said Lord.

There are no definite plans for the city's 125th anniversary in 2017.

"We need a committee so we know what we're doing," said Lord.

"I want to see us do something to celebrate."