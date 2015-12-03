Chunk of fence stolen from Vernon church

St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church on 27th Street has had a piece of fence stolen, and the church would like it returned.

It’s old, unique and missing.

And the St. Mary’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Vernon would like it back.

A caretaker mowing the lawn beside the church on 27th Street noticed on July 22 that a 99-inch piece of removable wrought iron fence had been removed unlawfully.

The piece of fence, located near the church’s bell tower, is unique in design and is at least 50 years old.

The fence had been designed for allowing funeral vehicles direct access to the church to take caskets in and out of the church.

Church officials have no idea why anyone would take the piece of fence, saying there’s not enough iron in the piece to sell for scrap.

If anybody has any information about the missing piece of fence, they are asked to call the Vernon RCMP detachment at 250-545-7171, and quote file No. 2016-16460.