Vernon woman wins $1 million

There’s been some sleepless nights for Vernon’s Sarah Ross.

Ross claimed $1 million after matching the numbers on the Lotto 6/49 guaranteed prize draw Sept. 7, but she didn’t claim the cash until Monday.

“I wake up in the morning thinking it’s a dream but it’s real,” said the 33-year-old dental hygienist.

Ross first heard from her co-workers that there was a big winner in Vernon and when she checked her ticket, she discovered it was her.

“It’s pretty unbelievable. It’s been surreal,” she said.

“You think about what you would do if you won, but I never thought it would be me.”

Ross’ husband, who works in Fort McMurray, flew home after hearing the news and the couple will now decide what they are doing with the money.

“I would like to travel with my family but we really haven’t discussed it yet,” she said.

One thing they won’t be doing is retiring.

“We both love our jobs,” said Ross.

The winning number was 11942971-01 and the ticket was purchased at Nolan’s Pharmasave.

The guaranteed prize draw is held on top of the regular 6-49 draw weekly.