Vampire film takes over Vernon's main street

A scene from Drink Slay Love is shot on Vernon
A scene from Drink Slay Love is shot on Vernon's 30th Avenue Monday afternoon.
— image credit: Jennifer Smith/Black Press
  • by  Staff Writer - Vernon Morning Star
  • posted Sep 12, 2016 at 5:00 PM

Downtown Vernon went Hollywood Monday.

Crew and actors from Sepia Films are shooting scenes for Drink Slay Love on 30th Avenue until 7 p.m.

The street remains open to vehicles, pedestrians and the public for parking except for two parking stalls in front of Pooh’s & Beans Sweet Shop.

Drink Slay Love, a teen-vampire movie, has been shooting in Vernon, Coldstream and Oyama since Aug. 22 and is here until Sept. 13.

