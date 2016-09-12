Vampire film takes over Vernon's main street

A scene from Drink Slay Love is shot on Vernon's 30th Avenue Monday afternoon.

Downtown Vernon went Hollywood Monday.

Crew and actors from Sepia Films are shooting scenes for Drink Slay Love on 30th Avenue until 7 p.m.

The street remains open to vehicles, pedestrians and the public for parking except for two parking stalls in front of Pooh’s & Beans Sweet Shop.

Drink Slay Love, a teen-vampire movie, has been shooting in Vernon, Coldstream and Oyama since Aug. 22 and is here until Sept. 13.