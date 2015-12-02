  • Connect with Us

News

Vernon RCMP seek missing person

  • by  Staff Writer - Vernon Morning Star
  • posted Sep 12, 2016 at 6:00 PM
Vernon RCMP are looking for Suzi Clark. - Photo submitted
Vernon RCMP are looking for Suzi Clark.
— image credit: Photo submitted

The Vernon RCMP are seeking public assistance to locating a missing teen.

On Sept. 6, 17-year-old Suzie Clark was reported missing to the RCMP.

She was last seen getting into a charcoal grey Audi at about 2:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Hullcar Road in Spallumcheen.

Clark was wearing a dark grey hoody and carrying a purple purse.

She is described as First Nations, about four-foot-10 and she has a slight build. She has brown eyes and short dark hair.

Anyone with information about Clark is asked to call the police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event