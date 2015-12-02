- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
News
Vernon RCMP seek missing person
Vernon RCMP are looking for Suzi Clark.
The Vernon RCMP are seeking public assistance to locating a missing teen.
On Sept. 6, 17-year-old Suzie Clark was reported missing to the RCMP.
She was last seen getting into a charcoal grey Audi at about 2:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Hullcar Road in Spallumcheen.
Clark was wearing a dark grey hoody and carrying a purple purse.
She is described as First Nations, about four-foot-10 and she has a slight build. She has brown eyes and short dark hair.
Anyone with information about Clark is asked to call the police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.