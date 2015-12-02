Vernon RCMP seek missing person

Vernon RCMP are looking for Suzi Clark.

The Vernon RCMP are seeking public assistance to locating a missing teen.

On Sept. 6, 17-year-old Suzie Clark was reported missing to the RCMP.

She was last seen getting into a charcoal grey Audi at about 2:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Hullcar Road in Spallumcheen.

Clark was wearing a dark grey hoody and carrying a purple purse.

She is described as First Nations, about four-foot-10 and she has a slight build. She has brown eyes and short dark hair.

Anyone with information about Clark is asked to call the police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.