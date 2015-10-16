City of Armstrong to hold by-election in November

Armstrong city councillor Ron (Sully) O'Sullivan died while in office on May 27. A by-election to fill his seat will be held Saturday, Nov. 19.

Armstrong residents will go to the polls in November.

A by-election to fill the council seat vacated by the death of Coun. Ron (Sully) O’Sullivan will be held Saturday, Nov.19.

O’Sullivan died May 27.

“It’s time to fill Sully’s seat,” said Coun. Shirley Fowler, who sat next to O’Sullivan for years on council.

Nominations for the position will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, and end at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14.

Packages will be available at city hall and on the city’s website (www.cityofarmstrong.bc.ca).

“Election officials will be available at city hall on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. to answer questions from interested candidates,” said Fowler.

Voting will take place in-person at the Odd Fellows Hall from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 19.

Advanced polls will be open on Wednesday, Nov. 9 and Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at council chambers.

Special voting will also take place on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Pleasant Valley Manor and Pioneer Square (times to be determined).

There is also the option of mail ballot voting for electors to cast ballots without attending a voting place.

This is available to persons with a disability, illness or injury that affects their ability to vote in the conventional manner, and persons who expect to be absent from the municipality on general voting day and for all advanced voting opportunities.

Sue Wood has been named chief election officer for the by-election, while Melinda Stickney and Wendy Wallin have been appointed deputy chief officers.