First contract inked for Lumby employees

The Village of Lumby has a five-year contract with its unionized workers.

Lumby’s unionized workers have a deal.

A first collective agreement has been inked between the village and the International Union Operating Engineers local 115 covering from April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2021.

The municipal employees will see incremental wage increases, which total 8.5 per cent through the five-year term. “

“Mayor and council appreciate the effort and collaborative good will that was shown by both the village administration and IUOE members to achieve this agreement,” said Mayor Kevin Acton.

“We feel the agreement is fair and shall provide long-term stability for both our members and the village.”