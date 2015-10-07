  • Connect with Us

Lumby murder trial starts

The trial into the death of death of Linda Stewart is underway at the Vernon Court House. - Morning star file photo
The trial into the death of death of Linda Stewart is underway at the Vernon Court House.
— image credit: Morning star file photo
  • by  Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star
  • posted Sep 14, 2016 at 6:00 AM

A Lumby murder trial which began in Supreme Court in Vernon Monday is expected to last up to two weeks.

Howard Everett Krewson, born in 1959, pleaded not guilty to a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of Linda Marie Stewart, 51, on June 19, 2014 at a residence in the 300 block of Trinity Valley Road.

Police were called to the home shortly after 6 p.m. and discovered Stewart’s body along with a man suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

The trial started Monday with jury selection. A six-woman, six-man panel was formed, and they will hear testimony over the next 10 scheduled court days from a number of witnesses.

Crown counsel Shirley Meldrum is anticipated to require about five court days for her proceedings.

Defence lawyer Donna Turko is expected to require two-to-two-and-a-half days.

An RCMP member assigned as the exhibit officer for the case was among the first to testify Monday.

Krewson sat in the prisoner’s dock, wearing a long sleeve grey collared shirt, black pants and white runners.

Proceedings ended Monday due to a recording malfunction. The trial resumed Tuesday morning.

The matter is being presided by Justice Frank Cole.

 

