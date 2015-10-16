Bomb scare forces new Armstrong museum rules

The Armstrong-Spallumcheen Museum will no longer accept military explosives.

The Armstrong-Spallumcheen Museum and Art Gallery is trying to avoid a potentially explosive situation.

A recent series of events has left the museum no longer accepting military ordnances, or explosives, thought to be decommissioned.

The decision came after the museum closed while an explosive ordnance disposal unit from Vancouver Island was brought in to check out the museum’s military displays after someone suggested one of the artifacts may, in fact, have been live.

“We’re not taking anymore ordnances,” said Maureen Karran, museum president.

It started during the recent Interior Provincial Exhibition, when the museum is closed, save for parking and washroom use for volunteers, unless somebody specifically asks to see what’s in the museum and gallery.

A Scottish man requested a tour and was taken through the displays.

The man with a military background was particularly interested in a Mills bomb, or a British hand grenade, but happened to notice another artifact in another case.

“He said it didn’t look like it had been deactivated,” said Karran.

RCMP were called and a decision was made to bring in the ordnance disposal unit.

Only an eight-inch anti-aircraft shell was taken from the museum by the unit.

“Everything else we have has been deemed safe,” said Karran.

Signs have now been erected around the displays declaring them safe, as well as signs indicating the museum will no longer accept ordnance donations.