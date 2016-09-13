Suspicious package at Vernon office under investigation

RCMP are investigating an incident at a Ministry of Children and Families office in Vernon Monday.

A suspicious package had Vernon RCMP scrambling to a government office Monday.

At 4:42 p.m., officers were advised of a suspicious package delivered to the Ministry of Children and Families office in the 2800 block of 28th Avenue.

"The RCMP attended and, in consultation with ministry staff, the decision was made to close the office for the day pending an examination of the package by specialized police personnel," said Cpl. Dan Moskaluk.

Ultimately, the RCMP's explosives unit arrived on scene.

"The examination was carried out and the package was seized and removed from the ministry office that same day," said Moskaluk.

"The ministry office was reopened on Tuesday morning. The RCMP investigation into the package and its origin is underway."

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.