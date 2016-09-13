  • Connect with Us

News

Suspicious package at Vernon office under investigation

RCMP are investigating an incident at a Ministry of Children and Families office in Vernon Monday. - Morning star file photo
RCMP are investigating an incident at a Ministry of Children and Families office in Vernon Monday.
— image credit: Morning star file photo
  • by  Staff Writer - Vernon Morning Star
  • posted Sep 13, 2016 at 4:00 PM— updated Sep 13, 2016 at 5:01 PM

A suspicious package had Vernon RCMP scrambling to a government office Monday.

At 4:42 p.m., officers were advised of a suspicious package delivered to the Ministry of Children and Families office in the 2800 block of 28th Avenue.

"The RCMP attended and, in consultation with ministry staff, the decision was made to close the office for the day pending an examination of the package by specialized police personnel," said Cpl. Dan Moskaluk.

Ultimately, the RCMP's explosives unit arrived on scene.

"The examination was carried out and the package was seized and removed from the ministry office that same day," said Moskaluk.

"The ministry office was reopened on Tuesday morning. The RCMP investigation into the package and its origin is underway."

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event