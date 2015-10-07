Fundraising targets Lumby's arena

Fundraising is underway to improve Pat Duke Memorial Arena in Lumby.

A crowd funding campaign is up and running in the hopes of matching Lumby’s $100,000 in Kraft Hockeyville winnings for Pat Duke Memorial Arena.

Angie Clowry, with the organizing committee, says they were searching for a crowd funding site that doesn’t take five per cent of the funds and they found it.

“The page went live Monday night if each of the 5,700 people who are on the Vote Lumby for Kraft Hockeyville Facebook page gave $25, they would raise more than $140,000,” she said.

“If each person gave $25 for each family member in their home, they could raise close to $500,000.”

There are a number of potential improvements to the arena beyond creating female change rooms.

“Flooring, slabs, storage space and upgrading the spectator heaters is where the money would be earmarked,” said Clowry.

Donations of $50 and up will receive a tax receipt.

Those wishing to make a check or cash donation can make it out to Regional District of North Okanagan and mark it Pat Duke Arena improvements, and drop if off at the RDNO or Lumby offices.

“I hope a significant amount of money is raised by the time we host Kraft Hockeyville Day in Lumby Oct. 1,” said Clowry.

On Oct. 2, the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings hit the ice at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place as part of Kraft Hockeyville.

For more crowd funding information, go to https://chuffed.org/project/patdukearenaimprovements