News
Work shuts down Vernon intersection
Road work is taking place at 33rd Street and 32nd Avenue in Vernon Thursday and Friday.
The intersection at 33rd Street and 32nd Avenue in Vernon will be closed to eastbound traffic from 5 a.m. on Thursday until Friday afternoon to complete paving.
Access for westbound traffic along will be limited until the project is complete.
Drivers are advised to follow detour signs or choose alternate routes of travel.
