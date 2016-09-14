Fire destroys Spallumcheen home

Fire has destroyed a Spallumcheen home.

Firefighters were called to the 1600 block of Whitaker Road at about 2:47 a.m. Wednesday where they found a secondary residence engulfed in flames.

The blaze was discovered when the lone occupant woke up.

“He saw flames and jumped out a window. There were no injuries,” said Ian Cummings, Armstrong-Spallumcheen fire chief.

Little could be done to safe the structure so the goal was to keep the blaze from spreading.

“It got into some trees but luckily there was not so we able to keep it from advancing,” said Cummings.

Firefighters were on scene for four hours.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.