Provincial funds pumped into Vernon garden

Eric Foster, Vernon-Monashee MLA, tries a tomato he picked at Patchwork Farms Wednesday.

A variety of vegetables cover the hillside for as far as the eye can see, but the garden is also harvesting food security and life skills.

Patchwork Farms, next to Okanagan College, is an organic community collective farm.

“The most common comment I hear is this is a piece of heaven,” said Trai Skulmoski, project participant.

“So much energy comes out of this.”

The provincial government is providing more than $29,000 for the Food Action Society of the North Okanagan to offer work experience to Skulmoski and develop the Patchwork Gardeners program.

The project will give Skulmoski 30 weeks of work experience in program management, event administration, social media marketing, time management and project planning.

Other contributions for the project are from FASNO ($10,586), the Kindale Developmental Association (15,000) and the Mental Illness Family Support Centre ($15,900).

The garden took root five years ago.

“It’s grown from the first year,” said Eric Foster, Vernon-Monashee MLA.

“Tremendous effort has been put into this by community groups.”

Among those who use the garden are residents facing mental health and addiction issues. Along with gardening skills, they experience therapy by digging in the dirt.

“It’s a healing and connecting space for people,” said Karen Truesdale, with Kindale.

For more information, go to www.patchworkfarms.ca