Coldstream business shines at the Emmys

A Coldstream business will be front and centre with some of the biggest names on TV.

Kiley Routley and Kath Raeber, of Back to Earth Enviro Products, are off to the Emmys on Friday for the big event Sunday in Los Angeles.

"We will be representing Back to Earth with a table filled of our products and all of the Emmy nominees will be receiving Weeds and Seeds, Kisameet Clay Bar and Pain Be Gone in their swag bags," said Routley.

"It is very exciting to know the stars will be experiencing a taste of the beautiful sunny Okanagan."

Earlier this year, Back to Earth was invited to both the Oscars and MTV Awards but the business was already committed to attend the Premier’s Excellence Awards in Vancouver where it placed as one of the top five business in the province.

"So when the invitation for the Emmys came in this year, every effort was made to make it happen and it is," said Routley.