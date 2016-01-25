Vernon chamber wants businesses using technology

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is trying to create awareness about technology and business.

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is promoting the community as a technology hub.

On Wednesday, the chamber will host a breakfast briefing at the Schubert Centre on the links between business and technology.

“Very simply, local businesses will be more productive, leaving more time to dedicate towards growing their business, linking all of their devices on to one platform and spending more time with customers and less time waiting,” said Dan Rogers, general manager.

The guest speaker will be Larry Vanderveen, senior market manager of broadband networks and fibre optics for Telus.

“Wednesday’s session will help you better understand the information technology era we live in and the many benefits of the fibre upgrade,” said Rogers.

Registration is at 7:15 a.m., with breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and the speaker at 8 a.m.

Tickets are $25 plus tax for chamber members and $40 plus tax for non-members.

RSVP to the chamber by Tuesday. For more information or to purchase tickets you can contact the Chamber office at 250-545-0771.