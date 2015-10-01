Stanley Cup makes special appearance in Lumby

North Okanagan residents can check out the Stanley Cup in Lumby Oct. 1.

The holy grail of hockey is coming to the North Okanagan.

On Oct. 1, the Stanley Cup will be in Lumby as part of Kraft Hockeyville celebrations.

“The trophy will be on display within Oval Park between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.,” said Angie Clowry, with the organizing committee.

“Attendees are encouraged to bring their cameras, as they will have the opportunity to get their photo taken with the cup.”

Also on Oct. 1, Vernon-born NHL official Tom Kowal will lead an officials clinic at Pat Duke Memorial Arena.

“Local referees have been selected to participate in a once-in-a-lifetime experience and learn from a team of NHL officials in both an off-ice and on-ice training session,” said Clowry.

A number of Hockeyville activities are planned for Lumby Oct. 1.

“Stay tuned for more exciting details over the next few weeks,” said Clowry.

On Oct. 2, the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings hit the ice at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place as part of Kraft Hockeyville.