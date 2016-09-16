Food for fines program urged

Coun. Scott Anderson wants the city to consider a fee amnesty in support of the Vernon food bank.

Coun. Scott Anderson has asked city staff to investigate a fine amnesty where residents could avoid paying fines if they donate to the food bank.

“Given the state of the economy here and the state of the economy in Alberta, we can expect more demand on our food banks,” he said.