Food for fines program urged

Coun. Scott Anderson wants the city to consider a fee amnesty in support of the Vernon food bank. - Morning Star file photo
Coun. Scott Anderson wants the city to consider a fee amnesty in support of the Vernon food bank.
  • by  Richard Rolke - Vernon Morning Star
  • Vernon posted Sep 16, 2016 at 6:00 AM

A Vernon official hopes a creative idea could help residents in need.

Coun. Scott Anderson has asked city staff to investigate a fine amnesty where residents could avoid paying fines if they donate to the food bank.

“Given the state of the economy here and the state of the economy in Alberta, we can expect more demand on our food banks,” he said.

 

