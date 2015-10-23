Airport moves towards expansion

Kelowna International Airport is looking at required facilities for 2045.

Expansion plans are soaring at Kelowna International Airport and that has Vernon officials excited.

YLW is moving ahead with its master plan, which will set out required facilities and services leading up to 2045.

“We’re very lucky to have an international airport so close,” said Akbal Mund, Vernon’s mayor.

“It’s nice to see a plan for the future.”

The airport anticipates passenger growth of about three per cent annually.

There were 1.6 million passengers in 2015 and that could climb to 3.6 million in 2045.

Aircraft takeoffs and landings are expected to increase two per cent annually.

Among the goals is to eventually have non-stop flights to Europe but the 9,000-foot runway will need to expand by 1,000 feet for that to occur.

One to two terminal gates will also be needed by 2035.

While the airport is located in Kelowna, it serves the entire Southern Interior and officials are making community leaders aware of the master plan process.

“We have a tremendous amount of support from the citizens of Vernon,” said Sam Samaddar, airport director.