Vernon pilot escapes injury in crash

A Vernon pilot was uninjured after his vintage airplane flipped upon landing at a Calgary airport Tuesday.

The pilot was heading home from Chestermere, about 25 kilometres east of Calgary, with scheduled fuel stops in Calgary, Golden and Salmon Arm before arriving in Vernon.

Upon landing at Springbank Airport, in Calgary’s west end, the pilot’s 1930 Fleet model biplane left the runway.

“There was a loss of directional control,” said Springbank Airport general manager Larry Stock. “It exited the hard surface onto the grass and flipped upside down.”

The incident happened just before noon local time Tuesday.

The pilot wasn’t injured. He was treated by airport emergency services personnel, first responders and staff.

The Transportation Safety Board was advised of the incident and are investigating.

The plane remained at Springbank as of Wednesday.

Conditions were ideal at the time of the accident.