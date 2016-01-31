Meeting targets downtown Vernon break-ins

Some merchants are concerned about break-ins and other criminal activity in downtown Vernon.

Frustration over crime has a downtown Vernon merchant taking action.

Lindsay James, with the Scarlet Studio and Artisan Market, is urging downtown business owners to attend a meeting Sept. 26 to discuss break-ins and thefts.

“Businesses are being hit constantly,” said James, who was robbed in May.

“It’s really discouraging to see people get hit.”

James wants to discuss options for reducing crime and perhaps developing a hardship fund for those who have been targeted.

“Business owners could support each other,” she said, adding that the hardship fund could possibly cover insurance deductibles after a theft.

James is also inviting the city, the RCMP and the Downtown Vernon Association to the meeting Sept. 26 at 6 p.m at Ratio Coffee and Pastry.

“It’s really frustrating and we need to do something about it,” she said.

Mayor Akbal Mund says he’s aware of break-ins and not just in the downtown core.

“It’s a great idea to bring businesses together,” he said, adding that he believes RCMP activities are effective.

“There will be crime and you (businesses) need to be aware of how to protect yourself such as security cameras.”

The DVA also welcomes the meeting.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to come together and discuss safety and security,” said Lara Konkin, executive director.

The DVA is currently in the midst of a security camera program valued at $25,000.

“We will ask businesses to partner with us to enhance or add cameras,” said Konkin.

The DVA is also pursuing a grant to conduct a safety and security assessment of the downtown core.

According to Konkin, the DVA is actively seeking solutions to reduce break-ins.

“They’re a real hardship to businesses. To see someone discouraged by this pulls at the heart-strings of everyone,” she said.