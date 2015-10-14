  • Connect with Us

News

Fire destroys Vernon mobile home

A mobile home sits gutted by fire early Friday morning in the Sandy Beach Mobile Home Park on Tronson Road. - Richard rolke/morning starh
A mobile home sits gutted by fire early Friday morning in the Sandy Beach Mobile Home Park on Tronson Road.
— image credit: Richard rolke/morning starh
  • by  Richard Rolke - Vernon Morning Star
  • Vernon posted Sep 16, 2016 at 6:00 AM

Fire has left a Vernon residence an empty shell.

Flames roared through a unit in the Sandy Beach Mobile Home Park on Tronson Road at about 4:30 a.m. Friday.

"I heard bangs going off," said a resident of how he first became aware of the blaze.

"The whole thing was engulfed in flames. The flames were shooting about 20 feet up."

Vernon firefighters were soon on scene and they quickly determined their next steps.

"We protected the exposures," said Dan Walker, with the department.

The mobile homes are close to each other and a large carport was virtually flush with the unit on fire.

"There is always the potential. You have to watch the exposures," said Walker.

The mobile home unit is vacant and no one was injured.

The cause is not known and because the property is on Okanagan Indian Reserve, the B.C. fire commissioner will conduct the investigation.

 

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

Related Stories

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event