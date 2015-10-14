Fire destroys Vernon mobile home

A mobile home sits gutted by fire early Friday morning in the Sandy Beach Mobile Home Park on Tronson Road.

Fire has left a Vernon residence an empty shell.

Flames roared through a unit in the Sandy Beach Mobile Home Park on Tronson Road at about 4:30 a.m. Friday.

"I heard bangs going off," said a resident of how he first became aware of the blaze.

"The whole thing was engulfed in flames. The flames were shooting about 20 feet up."

Vernon firefighters were soon on scene and they quickly determined their next steps.

"We protected the exposures," said Dan Walker, with the department.

The mobile homes are close to each other and a large carport was virtually flush with the unit on fire.

"There is always the potential. You have to watch the exposures," said Walker.

The mobile home unit is vacant and no one was injured.

The cause is not known and because the property is on Okanagan Indian Reserve, the B.C. fire commissioner will conduct the investigation.