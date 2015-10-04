Vernon swimming pool reopens to public

Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star Gary Lefebvre, aquatics co-ordinator, checks out the Vernon Recreation Complex' new spray feature the Sneaky Soaker.

Upgrades at Vernon's aquatic centre are making a splash.

The centre, which is part of the Vernon Recreation Complex, will reopen Monday following an annual maintenance shutdown.

"There were several facility upgrades during the shutdown, including a new water feature in the leisure pool called the Sneaky Soaker," said Tanya Laing Gahr, the city's communications officer.

The Sneaky Soaker replaces the old dome spray feature.

A new, simplified fee structure for the Vernon Recreation Complex has also been implemented.

"Admission now includes access to the pool and fitness gym, and lower rates for children between seven and 12 years," said Laing Gahr.

For more information, go to www.vernon.ca/parks-recreation/programs-schedules/pool-schedule-rates.