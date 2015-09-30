Vernon backs Minguy academy, resident Helen Sidney and parks

Vernon RCMP Const. Nicolas Reimann inspects the recruits in formation during proceedings at the annual RCMP Jean Minguy Memorial Youth Academy at the Vernon Army Camp.

The City of Vernon will continue to support a program that provides local youth with leadership, discipline and other skills.

Council has agreed to provide $6,000 annually over three years for the Jean Minguy RCMP Youth Academy.

“Many of those who survive the week have gone on to be leaders not only by joining a police force but other first responders jobs and also in other civilian jobs,” said Coun. Bob Spiers.

“Having a graduation from this academy is a good asset on your resume.”

The academy gives students a taste of what life at RCMP depot in Regina is like.

“This initiative brings a lot of positive exposure to policing and other emergency services,” said Const. Daniel Cocks, the RCMP’s school liaison officer.

The academy is dedicated to Const. Jean Minguy, a local officer who died while on duty in 2005.

Resident honoured

Helen Sidney is being recognized for her community spirit.

The local senior spends countless hours collecting trash along Bella Vista Road.

As a result, Coun. Juliette Cunningham has received council support to send a letter of thanks to Sidney for her efforts.

“I believe Ms. Sidney is a great example of a citizen who takes pride in making her community a better place,” said Cunningham.

“We often have people complain about how terrible things are in Vernon rather than look for ways to make it better. Her positive attitude is an inspiration to many.”

Parks planning proceeds

Vernon could eventually have a couple of new parks.

Council has instructed city staff to launch planning and design work for a new Lakeshore Road park and a new Civic Arena park in 2017.

“We want something on Lakeshore sooner than later,” said Mayor Akbal Mund of the eight city-owned lots there.

As for the other proposed park, Mund says it doesn’t mean Civic Arena will be demolished.

“When council went through strategic planning, everyone said they want it to stay,” he said.

Council has supported, in principle, the hiring of a landscape design consult from Jan. 1 to June 30, 2017. The cost will be $68,250.