Armstrong Heart mural gets makeover

The exterior of Armstrong’s popular Bargain Bin store will be getting a touch-up.

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Healthcare Auxiliary, which owns the store, asked Armstrong council for permission to close off the lane to the west of the store to fix up the mural Everyone Has a Heart, done in 2000 by longtime Armstrong artist Frances Hatfield with members of the Lighthouse Youth Program.

“There are community volunteers, artists and businesses donating time and material to this project,” said Sandra Borden with the ASHA renovation committee.

The mural depicts part of the history of Armstrong and is a treasured artifact of Hatfield’s work.

The lane is slated to be closed Sept. 24-26, weather permitting. If the weather is bad, the painting will be rescheduled to Oct. 1-3.

“We plan to begin repainting the top part of the mural on these three days while we have scaffolding on loan from Nor-Val Rentals,” said Borden. “The scaffolding is not needed for the lower part of the mural as it can be reached from the ground.”

Council unanimously supported the lane closure request.