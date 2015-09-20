Couple struggles with tires

Somebody dumped more than 50 used tires on to a yard on 34A Street more than a week ago.

A Vernon couple has no idea who or why anyone would dump close to 50 used tires on their front lawn.

Patti Johnson and Rob Green were both home during the day at their residence in the 2400 block of 34A Street Sept. 7.

Johnson said she went out at 11 a.m. to get The Morning Star and there was nothing outside. But when Green went outside just after 5 p.m., that’s when he noticed the lawn covered in the used tires.

“I said something not suitable for print,” said Green, who had been at the back of the home watching a movie. Johnson was also at the back of the house working on the family computer.

Neither heard or saw anything. Nor did any of their neighbours.

Green believes whoever placed the tires there used a dump truck.

Some of the tires ended up on the roadway. Green, who is on disability, moved them off the road and ot o the existing pile.

Johnson called RCMP who, she said, came and took pictures but have not returned.

The pair have also been dealing with the City of Vernon’s bylaw office who, Johnson said, maintain it’s the couple’s job to get rid of the tires.

“We’ve been told by bylaws that their final decision is they are taking no responsibility for having the tires removed,” said Johnson. “They said we have to remove the tires. If they don’t, they’ll come take them away but they will bill us for it.”

Both are on limited incomes, and have a family van for a vehicle.

Darren Lees, senior bylaw officer, said under the city’s Good Neighbour Bylaw, without knowing who dumped the tires, the responsibility to remove them lies with the property owner.

“Two officers went to look at the pile and talked to neighbours,” said Lees. “Some neighbours were unwilling to share information if they saw any vehicle, obtained a licence plate or if they saw what happened.”

Under the bylaw, the owners have 14 days to remove the tires but Lees said the city will allow extra time if the owners need it.

Lees said his office has received three complaints about the tire pile.

Green, who has owned the home for 25 years, said he has received complaints from bylaws about his yard in the past, but has always complied.