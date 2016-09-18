Kal Lake lookout outhouses spark complaints

Concerns have been expressed about the location of outhouses at the Kalamalka Lake lookout and the impact on neighbours’ views.

The Ministry of Transportation insists it’s acting on concerns at the Kalamalka Lake lookout.

Complaints have been received from an adjacent neighbour about the unsightliness of the washroom facilities at the lookout.

Eric Lachmuth, the ministry’s area manager of roads, says efforts haver been taken to reduce the visual impact on residents.

“We have planted a tree in line with his view,” said Lachmuth, who admits it will take time for the tree to grow in.

Resident Dave Bettesworth says the location of the washrooms is frustrating.

“Every time we go out our front door, out our driveway or return home driving south on Lakeview Drive, what do we observe? Two huge outhouses where we can see the coming and going of washroom-bound folks at any daylight hour of the day,” said Bettesworth.

Bettesworth is calling for the outhouses to be removed to the south side of the lookout where they won’t impede views, the planting of trees or installation of decorative fencing to hide the structures.

“Next year, I plan on appealing my tax assessment on the basis of unsightly public facilities constructed by government agencies that detract from my property value,” he said.