Two females allegedly assaulted in Coldstream

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are investigating a suspicious incident and alleged assault which took place Monday. Investigators are seeking to identify a suspect vehicle and its occupants.

"Two females reported being approached by a vehicle containing two males in the area of Cypress Drive and Scenic Drive in Coldstream, between approximately 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. this past Monday," said Cpl. Dan Moskaluk.

The vehicle is described as a dark green four-door car with faded paint.

"The females reported being assaulted by the two male occupants subsequent to the initial contact."

Since being reported RCMP officers have been conducting neighbourhood inquiries in the area in efforts to identify the vehicle and its occupants.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP request that anyone who may have witnessed, or have information related to this event or the vehicle in question, contact the detachment at 250-545-7171, or for those wishing to remain anonymous to contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.