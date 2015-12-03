  • Connect with Us

Vernon Vipers derail Coquitlam Express

Vernon Vipers captain Riley Brandt gets air as he takes on Hayden Knight (left), Dom Masellis and Keegon Jones of the Coquitlam Express Friday at Kal Tire Place. - Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star
  • by  Staff Writer - Vernon Morning Star
  • Vernon  posted Sep 16, 2016 at 10:00 PM

Three goals in the first period helped the Vernon Vipers to a third consecutive B.C. Hockey League victory.

Steven Jandric, Riley Brandt and Mitchell Oliver staked Vernon to a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes, and the Vipers cruised to a 4-1 win over the visiting Coquitlam Express Friday night in front of 1,593 fans at Kal Tire Place.

The only one of 28 Express shots that eluded Vernon goalie Cole Demers in his B.C. Hockey League debut was a wrist shot from Luca Leone on a second-period powerplay that cut the Vernon lead to 3-1.

Defenceman Carter Stephenson countered with a powerplay marker for the Vipers nine minutes later.

There was no scoring in the third period.

Vernon outshot Coquitlam 42-28.

Brandt was named the first star, defenceman Curtis Jandric (two assists was the second star and Demers was the third.

Forward Jimmy Lambert was the Vipers’ Fortis Energy player of the game.

Vernon improved to 3-0 heading into a game Saturday in West Kelowna against the Warriors.

The Express fell to 1-2.

Full details from Friday’s game, complete with post-game reactions, will be available in Sunday’s Morning Star.

 

