RECALL ADVISORY: Rapidcuts Shredded capsules

OTTAWA, Sept. 17, 2016 /CNW/ Health Canada is advising Canadians that Healthy Body Services Inc. has initiated a voluntary recall of two lots (G4016A and G4016) of Allmax-brand "Rapidcuts Shredded" capsules (NPN 80041658) because the product contains a prescription drug (yohimbine hydrochloride) not listed on the label. Taking a prescription drug unknowingly and without the supervision of a healthcare professional can pose serious health risks. The product is promoted as a work-out stimulant and fat-burner, and is sold at various retail outlets across Canada. Who is affected Consumers who have bought or used the product. Affected product Two lots of Allmax-brand Rapidcuts Shredded capsules (NPN 80041658): Bottles of 90 capsules with lot number G4016A (Exp: Jun 2019) Bottles of 45 capsules with lot number G4016 (Exp: Jun 2019) What consumers should do Stop using this product. Consult with your doctor if you have used this product and have health concerns. Return any unused product to the place of purchase. Contact Healthy Body Services Inc. at 416-223-4561 if you have questions about this recall. Report adverse events to health products to Health Canada by calling toll-free at 1-866-234-2345, or by reporting online, by mail or by fax. Report complaints about health products to Health Canada by calling toll-free at 1-800-267-9675, or complete an online complaint form. Background Yohimbine is a prescription drug and should be used only under the supervision of a healthcare professional. The use of drugs containing yohimbine (either as yohimbine hydrochloride or yohimbe bark extract) may result in serious adverse reactions, particularly in people with high blood pressure, or heart, kidney or liver disease. Side effects associated with yohimbine include increased blood pressure and heart rate, anxiety, dizziness, tremors, headache, nausea and sleep disorders. It should not be used by children, or pregnant or nursing women. What Health Canada is doing Health Canada will monitor Healthy Body Services Inc.'s recall and will inform Canadians if new safety information arises.