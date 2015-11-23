Dan Brooks elected head of B.C. Conservative Party

Dan Brooks has been chosen as the new head of the B.C. Conservative Party.

Brooks, 41, the owner and operator of Crystal Lake Lodge in north-central British Columbia, defeated Jay Cross and Konrad Pimiskern for the title at the Conservative’s convention in Prince George.

He attributed his victory to a clear vision for determined leadership, economic development and fiscal responsibility.

“I put forward to the party membership during the course of my leadership campaign a number of specific proposals,” said Brooks. “And so I regard my victory as a mandate from B.C. Conservatives to continue to outline new and bold ideas that will promote a dynamic economy and higher paycheques for all British Columbians.”

In early July, Brooks unveiled a proposal to sell government-owned liquor stores and casino operations with the proceeds allocated to new economic development initiatives.

Later, at the end of August, he pointed to the money-losing, debt-ridden B.C. Pavilion Corporation as another potential privatization asset.

Brooks major policy announcement – a ‘Made in B.C.’ pipeline to carry Canada’s oil to Asian markets – was unveiled at a news conference in Vancouver on Aug. 24.

“It clearly is in the economic and social interests of all Canadians that we get our natural resources to customers around the globe,” said Brooks, who further explained why the creation of new, high-paying jobs for British Columbians is vital and urgent.

“Under Christy Clark’s dismal economic mismanagement, B.C. has fallen to sixth-place amongst all provinces in terms of median-employment income.”

Brooks said his goal over the next eight months leading up to the May 9, 2017 general election is to lay out a compelling vision and plan to restore the province’s finances, create high-paying jobs and fix our broken economy.