  • Connect with Us

News

Sun shines for Fox run

- Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star
— image credit: Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star
  • by  Vernon
  • Vernon posted Sep 19, 2016 at 11:00 AM

The weather was beautiful for the 36th annual Terry Fox Run that took place Sunday at Marshall Field.

The non-competitive event brings people together as individuals, families and groups to raise money for cancer research in Terry’s name. It is a day of celebrating Terry’s legacy and helping to keep alive his dream of finding a cure.

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event