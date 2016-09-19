- Home
News
Sun shines for Fox run
The weather was beautiful for the 36th annual Terry Fox Run that took place Sunday at Marshall Field.
The non-competitive event brings people together as individuals, families and groups to raise money for cancer research in Terry’s name. It is a day of celebrating Terry’s legacy and helping to keep alive his dream of finding a cure.
