Vernon Citizen Budget allows residents to consider priorities

Vernon’s Citizen Budget is live and residents can now use the interactive budget simulator to help Council and administration understand the public’s priorities on various services provided by the City. The survey is open from September 19 to October 14.

The Vernon Citizen Budget includes charts, links and background information on various services to help guide participants throughout the consultation. The process allows residents to see what Council considers when deliberating on the budget and provide their own thoughts and priorities. Input from participants will be reviewed by Mayor and Council as part of their budget discussions and decisions.

Every completed survey with a valid email address is automatically entered into a prize draw. Participants could win one of five Vernon Recreation Centre passes or one of 10 gift cards.

To use the Vernon Citizen Budget, visit www.vernon.ca/budget.