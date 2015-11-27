Kal Tire comes through for Vernon couple

Somebody dumped more than 50 used tires on to a yard on 34A Street more than a week ago. Kal Tire removed the tires for the property owner after the owners were told by the City of Vernon they were responsible for getting rid of the tires under the city's Good Neighbour bylaw.

A Vernon tire company has come through to help a local couple remove unwanted tires dumped anonymously on their front lawn.

Patti Johnson and Rob Green were astounded to find more than 50 used tires strewn on their front lawn at their residence in the 2400 block of 34A Street, as well as the roadway, just after 5 p.m. Sept. 7.

The duo have no idea who dumped the lot of rubber.

“A nice young man from Kal Tire came by on the weekend and he took away all the tires,” said Johnson. “I was astounded. We’d like to thank him for helping us.”

Johnson and Green were told by City of Vernon bylaw officers that, under the city’s Good Neighbour bylaw, the property owner is responsible for removing the tires.

The duo live on fixed incomes and have a family van for a vehicle.