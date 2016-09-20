Top Vernon professionals recognized by Chamber

The first five recipients of the Top 20 Under 40 program have been announced.

The second annual KPMG Top 20 Under 40 recognizes the next generation of leaders in the North Okanagan, those under the age of 40 years of age who are making their mark through business success and community involvement.

The first five, chosen from among close to 50 nominations, include a small business owner, a professional appraiser, an educator, a lawyer and a property manager.

“It’s important for our community to know the caliber of talent we have and what they are doing to sustain and grow our region,” said Dan Rogers, Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce general manager.

“It not only recognizes them for their efforts but also inspires others to dream big.”

The five nominees include:

• Taylor Dedora – Born and raised in Vernon he is a UVic graduate and an associate at Schoenne & Associates Real Estate Appraisers;

• Deanna Fester – With multiple university degrees, she is a business owner and coach at CrossFit Vernon who also competes internationally;

• Sherrilee Franks – A community volunteer and business owner, she is the managing broker and owner of Keystone Property Management Ltd.;

• Tracy Knight – A UBC law school graduate, she is a mentor and community advocate and is currently a lawyer at Nixon Wenger;

• Brad Swanson – A UVic grad and former Western Hockey League player, he is now a leader and educator at Kala Star Academics and Outdoor School.

The next five recipients will be announced Sept. 27.

All recipients will be featured on the KPMG Top 20 Under 40 website and they will also be honoured at a special recognition event on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 during Small Business Week.

For more information on the first round of nominees, visit 20under40vernon.ca.