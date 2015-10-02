Science World road show heads to Vernon

Science World On The Road comes to Vernon, visiting schools Sept. 26-30, and will take part in the Community Science Celebration Saturday, Oct. 1, at Okanagan College from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Science World is coming north.

The popular Vancouver attraction is bringing its unique and entertaining science shows to Vernon.

Science World’s On The Road team will be in Vernon from Sept. 26-30, visiting schools and participating in the Community Science Celebration on Oct. 1.

Science World On The Road visits more than 30,000 students each year at schools outside the Lower Mainland who might not otherwise have a chance to visit Science World at Telus World of Science.

The team’s high-energy gymnasium presentations are curriculum linked and will provide Vernon students with unforgettable science experiences.

The On The Road team will wrap up its visit by participating in the Community Science Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Okanagan College.

This free community event will include eye-popping shows, demonstrations and challenges, along with an opportunity to meet all the people in the community doing cool science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) every day.

“We are thrilled to be participating in the Community Science Celebration in Vernon,” said Jo-Ann Coggan, manager, community outreach for Science World.

“It is a showcase of the community for the community and will profile local businesses, organizations and innovators. Visitors can explore the science labs and get a tour of the Patchwork Farm at the college. Science World will provide fun, dynamic science experiences for the whole family as part of this event.”